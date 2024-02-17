Russian Troops Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 17, Russian troops fired on the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring three people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Three residents were injured in the Russian shelling of Bilozerka. An ambulance took a 55-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man to the hospital. They have explosive injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the statement said.

Man killed inas result of Russian shelling, two people injured

It is also noted that a 22-year-old man received an explosive injury, injuries to his face and arm, and was provided with medical care on the spot.

As reported, a man was killed and four people were injured in the shelling of Kherson on February 17.