Hungary's Parliament To Ratify Agreement On Sweden's Accession To NATO In Spring

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Hungary's
parliament will ratify the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO
in the beginning of the spring session, which is due to open on
February 26, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, Trend reports.
"Our dispute with Sweden is nearing its end. Jointly with
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson we have taken important
steps on rebuilding trust. We are coming closer to be able to
ratify Sweden's accession to NATO in the beginning of the
parliament's spring session," Orban told national television.
