Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The official
exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of
this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7
manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
5 February
|
1,7
|
12 February
|
1,7
|
6 February
|
1,7
|
13 February
|
1,7
|
7 February
|
1,7
|
14 February
|
1,7
|
8 February
|
1,7
|
15 February
|
1,7
|
9 February
|
1,7
|
16 February
|
1,7
|
average rate per week
|
1,7
|
average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by
0.0056 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by
0.0023 manat and amounted to 1.8277 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
5 February
|
1,8316
|
12 February
|
1,8346
|
6 February
|
1,8274
|
13 February
|
1,8299
|
7 February
|
1,8274
|
14 February
|
1,8213
|
8 February
|
1,8323
|
15 February
|
1,8236
|
9 February
|
1,8312
|
16 February
|
1,8290
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8300
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8277
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble rose by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate
decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0186 manat per
ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble
|
5 February
|
0,0186
|
12 February
|
0,0187
|
6 February
|
0,0188
|
13 February
|
0,0186
|
7 February
|
0,0188
|
14 February
|
0,0186
|
8 February
|
0,0187
|
15 February
|
0,0186
|
9 February
|
0,0187
|
16 February
|
0,0184
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0187
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's
lira appreciated by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average
rate decreased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0553 manat per
lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira
|
5 February
|
0,0557
|
12 February
|
0,0554
|
6 February
|
0,0556
|
13 February
|
0,0553
|
7 February
|
0,0556
|
14 February
|
0,0553
|
8 February
|
0,0556
|
15 February
|
0,0553
|
9 February
|
0,0554
|
16 February
|
0,0552
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0556
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0553
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN17022024000187011040ID1107864635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.