Kuwait's Al-Thufairi Comes 3Rd At Qatar Int'l Rally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Dhari Al-Thufairi won the third position Saturday at auto race as part of the second round of Qatar international rally held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Thufairi said the contest enhances experience and skills of drivers, and helps them make achievements in future.

He said that he came fourth in general auto ranking, extolling the championship's organizing and hoping for further progress in the next round slated for April.

The championship, which kicked off on February 10, includes auto and motorbike contests. (end)

