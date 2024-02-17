Kuwait FM Meets Egyptian Counterpart In Munich

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on friday Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference held in Munich from February 16 to February 18.

The Foreign Ministry said, in a statement on Saturday that Friday meeting focused on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations in various fields as well as a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip.

The meeting also dealt with the efforts to complete delineation of the maritime boundaries between Kuwait and Iraq beyond the mark 162. (end)

