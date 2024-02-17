37Th African Union Summit Kicks Off In Ethiopia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The 37th African Union (AU) Summit kick-started Saturday in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, in light of growing challenges and crises.

The two-day summit attracts heads of state and premiers of AU members, in addition to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, Brazilain President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

In an inaugural speech at the summit, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki affirmed the solidarity of the African countries with Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the necessity of empowering Palestinians to get their freedom and establish their sovereign and independent state, the website of the AU quoted Faki as saying.

He deplored the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, describing it as "unprecedented" and calling for stopping it.

Meanwhile, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said that one of the largest challenges in Africa is the spread of tension and armed conflicts between "terrorist" groups that threaten the entities of countries.

The Sahel region is one of the most vulnerable to these risks, he said while receiving the AU rotating presidency, referring to growing "military coups" and constitutional changes in Africa.

He underlined the importance of the 2063 agenda which shows Africa Continent's aspirations towards peace and prosperity.

The summit discusses a number of issues related to peace and security, and regional integration and development as well as others in the continent. (end)

