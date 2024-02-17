Biden Says Ties Between Jordan, US 'Stronger Than Ever'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 17 (Petra) -- US President Joe Biden wrote on X with a video attached that the US-Jordan ties are "stronger than ever" after a meeting between the two in the White House Monday.Biden wrote on X, "It's times like these when the bonds between nations are more important than ever. And during King Abdullah II's visit, we reaffirmed that the United States and Jordan's relationship is stronger than ever."