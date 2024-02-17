House Speaker Receives UAE Legislature Delegation In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 17 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House, Ahmed Safadi, Saturday received a UAE Federal National Council delegation in Amman before official talks commence Sunday on ties.Safadi said, "Jordan and the UAE have strong relations under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and his brother, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."He added, "We welcome the visit of Brother Saqr Ghobash and the accompanying delegation, and we look forward to coordinating joint positions in the interest of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples."