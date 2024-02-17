(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 30 Years 30 Days of Winning only at Meena Jewellers







Dubai, UAE – In a move that sets a new standard for community engagement and customer appreciation in the luxury retail sector, Meena Jewellers announces a groundbreaking '30 Days of Winning' campaign, celebrating 30 years of its illustrious presence in Dubai's gold and diamond jewellery market. This innovative campaign kicked off on 8th February, transforming the shopping experience into an opportunity for every customer to win big, every day, for 30 days straight.

Highlighting their anniversary celebration, Meena Jewellers is not holding back on the rewards. The daily raffle features an 8-gram gold coin, a weekly raffle draws offering AED 30,000, and a grand finale with a mega draw of AED 50,000 on 8th March 2024. This remarkable initiative stands as one of the most significant campaigns in the history of the UAE's jewellery industry, reflecting Meena Jewellers' gratitude towards the community that has been integral to their success.

Why does this matter? In an era where consumer loyalty is hard-earned, Sanjay and Vinay Jethwani, the founders of Meena Jewellers are pioneering a model of winning back that not only honors their customers but sets a new benchmark for generosity in the luxury market. It's a testament to their commitment to not just excellence in craftsmanship but in building lasting relationships with the community.

The '30 Days of Winning' campaign is a compelling story of how a leading jeweller is transforming a significant company milestone into a city-wide celebration. It's not just about the chance to win; it's about celebrating 30 years of trust, quality, and the shared joy between Meena Jewellers and the countless customers who have walked through their doors.

As Dubai continues to solidify its status as a global luxury shopping destination, initiatives like these underscores the unique bond between retailers and their communities. Meena Jewellers' 30th-anniversary celebration is more than just a promotion; it's a landmark event that enriches Dubai's retail landscape and offers a model of how businesses can engage with their patrons in meaningful, rewarding ways.

As Meena Jewellers embarks on this 30-day anniversary, they invite everyone to be part of a celebration that promises to be as memorable as the exquisite pieces they have been crafting for three decades.