Lithuania Brings You Are What You EAT' Approach To The Gulfood 2024

The largest-ever Gulfood will witness 20 top-tier Lithuanian food manufacturers showcasing their range of sustainably produced food products of 'E'xceptional quality made according to the highest standards of European Union, using 'A'dvanced technologies and solutions but maintaining centuries old traditions and most important 'T'asty to all the tongues of the world.





Dubai – February 17, 2024: The Republic of Lithuania is bringing 'You are what you E.A.T' approach representing Exceptional, Advanced made and Tasty food to the latest edition of Gulfood, the world's largest annual food and beverage exhibition, taking place from 19-23 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.





Lithuania is predominantly known to the world as a booming startup community (700+ companies), a country that has a deeply ingrained appreciation for open data and developed collaboration between researchers and entrepreneurs. A country of under 3 million people, Lithuania has a solid track record of innovation – from co-creating one of the world's largest scientific lasers and building nano satellites to the first Lithuanian-made tractor powered by cow dung.





Lithuania is much more than that. Located in Northern Europe, where the climate is neither too hot nor too cold for growing quality produce at scale, Lithuania is also known for blending the best of nature with the latest in tech. With more than a third of its territory covered by forests, Lithuania boasts clean air and a relatively low number of heavy industry enterprises. In addition to that, it has access to vast resources of artesian groundwater – clean water that's 100% free of human impact.







The country's natural advantages and tech prowess come together and open doors to intriguing possibilities in both agriculture and food production. Lithuanian companies are using advanced technologies like IT solutions for monitoring crop growth, freeze drying and 3D food printing as well as developing AGTECH and building SOFA (Sustainable Organic Food Architecture), while relying on seasonal, organic goods to produce healthy and nutritional food products. As such, it can be a perfect partner to countries looking to diversify their sources of not just agri food products but also innovative and healthy FMCGs.





His Excellency Vytenis Tomkus, Vice Minister of Agriculture in Lithuania, will lead a high-level delegation from the European nation to Dubai for the exhibition showcasing innovative food industry solutions.







“We are proud to present a massive range of Lithuanian food products at Gulfood 2024. This will enhance our opportunities to take Lithuanian food products to Arab countries and wider global markets. The agriculture and food industries are key economic sectors for Lithuania, with long-standing production traditions and growing export levels,” said HE Tomkus.





The Republic of Lithuania's agricultural food exports to the UAE surged to €16.1 million in 2023, marking a significant 5.4 percent increase from the previous year, as announced by the Baltic nation in anticipation of Gulfood 2024.





“Lithuanian agri-food products are exported to nearly 160 countries, reaching more than three-fourths of the world markets. The northeastern European country has much potential in providing sustainably produced quality food for global markets. The increasing demand for organic products has encouraged Lithuania to focus on organic farming. Today, 8.1 percent of Lithuania's agricultural land is certified organic, and this is set to grow to 13 percent by 2027,” he added.

Among the 20 Gulfood participants, Amber Pasta stands out as the country's largest pasta producer. Additionally, breakfast manufacturers Naujasis Nevėžis and Cerera Foods are present; the latter exports 92 percent of its production to 43 countries. Fast-growing factory Varėnos Pienelis, condiment producer Daumantai LT, and healthy confectionery producer GOLSKI LT are among the other top companies represented. Meanwhile, Lithuania introduces CHAZZ, the world's first adults-only potato chips manufacturer, at the Gulfood.





Mr. Šarūnas Celiešius, Director of LitFOOD, a Lithuania's Food Export Promotion Agency, said,“Our food products are known for cleaner sources and are produced using sustainable solutions and advanced technologies in the agri-food industry. With sustainability in mind, our farmers and food producers are also increasingly deploying technologies that make agriculture and food production more environmentally friendly as well as sustainable. Our food producers use advanced technologies like freeze drying, 3D printing, and vertical farming to produce nutrient-rich products that have a range of advantages, including customization, long shelf life, and reduced environmental impact.”



Other participants of Gulfood 2024 included Lithuania's leading egg producer, Groward Group; the Baltic region's agriculture major, Kauno Grūdai; innovative dairy producers such as Svalya (by Pieno Zvaigzdes), Litamilk, Marijampolės Pieno Konservai, and Vilvi Group; grain processing giant Malsena; leading chocolate confectionery manufacturer Pergalė; herbal beverage manufacturers Svencionys Herbal Factory and 7IN – 7 Ievos Namai; breweries Kalnapilis and Švyturys and manufacturer of freeze dried sweets and healthy snacks“Super Garden” which also introduced 3D food printing technology as well as solution to the world.





“Products grown and made in Lithuania meet the highest food quality standards. We place a strong emphasis on the safety and quality of food production to provide consumers with top-quality products,” concluded Mr. Celiešius.





According to insights from LitFOOD, Lithuania predominantly exported its non-agricultural food products to the UAE market, accounting for 29.3 percent of the total export. The product range included concentrated milk and cream (29.2 percent), cheese and curd (10.4 percent), malt beverages (9.9 percent), fish (3.9 percent), and processed cereals (3.2 percent).





From innovative functional snacks to sophisticated soft beverages designed to captivate even the most discerning gourmets, Lithuania presented a culinary journey like no other. The Lithuanian presence at Gulfood 2024 underscored the nation's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality products to the UAE market.