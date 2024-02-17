Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Major Road Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 10:19 PM
Motorists have been warned of an accident on a major road in Dubai by Dubai Police.
Taking to X, the authority informed of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, opposite Global Village, towards the direction of Sharjah.
Drivers have been advised to be careful and maintain their safety.
