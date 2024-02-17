President Of Tajikistan Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon left Doha Saturday evening after a visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani and the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar HE Khisrav Sohibzoda.
