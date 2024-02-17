Israel Commits Nine Massacres During The Last 24 Hours In Gaza.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /





Israeli occupation army committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 83 people and wounding over 125 others during the past 24 hours, according to local and medical sources.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the arrival of ambulance and civil defense teams.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has resulted in more than 28,775 confirmed fatalities, including over 12,000 children. Additionally, over 68,552 people have been injured.

