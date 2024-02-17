EU Asks Israel Not To Take Military Action In Rafah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels / PNN /



European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has renewed calls for Israel to avoid taking military action in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million people are sheltering.

Such action would“worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation,” Borrell wrote on X.“All civilians must be protected in line [with international law and the order by the International Court of Justice must be respected].”

An ICJ order last month said Israel must prevent acts of genocide and ensure delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza. The military largely ignored the ruling and, if anything, has intensified its bombing campaign.

Borrell also called on Palestinian group Hamas to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza.