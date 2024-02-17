Israeli Delegation To Head To Qatar To Discuss Truce: Report.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Tel Aviv / PNN /

A delegation of Israeli officials is expected to arrive in Qatar next week, with the aim of reaching a new prisoner exchange deal, according to Israeli news outlet Channel 13.

The delegation will be“given a specific mandate to formulate a response to Hamas's demands before the mediators, according to the circumstances that will arise in the negotiations,” the outlet reported.

A second truce deal has been under negotiation for weeks now, but there has not been any breakthrough since Israel and Hamas have different demands.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement today:" We hold Israel responsible for the lack of progress in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

He added that Hamas will not accept anything less than a complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation army from Gaza, and the lifting of the unjust siege.

Haniyeh also added that Hamas responded positively and responsibly to the mediators in order to stop the aggression against our people.

Our goal is to achieve a prisoner exchange deal by which our prisoners, especially the old ones and those with long sentences, will be released.

We will use all available means to stop the bloodbath carried out by the enemy against our defenseless people Haniyeh end his statement.

