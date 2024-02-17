Prince Harry Ready Take On Royal Duties On A Temporary Basis

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is willing to return to royal duties within the British monarchy temporarily to help his father, King Charles III, while he undergoes cancer treatment .

The report appeared Saturday in The Times newspaper, which claims that Prince Henry and the monarch have maintained a“warm exchange” of messages since the king's illness became public.

According to this, the duke, fifth in line to the British throne and a councilor of state, has told his friends that he would be willing to temporarily take on royal duties to support the sovereign while he is indisposed.

Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, officially retired from duties as full-time members of the British monarchy in 2020 to move to the United States.

As revealed by a royal source to The Times, Charles

III, 75, is now in favor of a reconciliation with his youngest son, with whom he has had a distant relationship in recent years, and believes that doing so will benefit the monarchy.

“On all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the king while he is ill,” the source tells The Times.

dds that“many things have been said on both sides in recent years, but this has never diminished the fundamental blood bond, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the well-being of the king and Catherine paramount.”

Although the same source points out, that "although the details of the meeting at Clarence House - where Harry visited his father after flying to London from the US upon learning of the king's cancer diagnosis - and the following conversations the feeling is that this arrangement could work.”

NO FUNDING

The newspaper also points out that for Prince Harry to return to perform any official duties, a written plan would have to be drawn up between the monarch and his aides, and such a hypothetical return would not receive any public funds.

Apparently, in an interview given by the Duke to an American television program, he suggests that his father's illness could lead to a reconciliation.

The monarch's youngest son flew to the United Kingdom without his wife, Meghan, or his two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, to visit his father, with whom he met for less than an hour. hour at the Clarence House residence before the king left for his country residence at Sandringham

During that brief trip, there was no indication that the Duke of Sussex met his older brother, William, Prince of Wales, and heir to the throne, with whom he barely maintains a relationship.







