United Brothers Company Ranks First At EXXA Award As Largest Exporter In Small Companies Category

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) United Brothers Company ranked First as the largest Egyptian exporting Company in the small companies category at the Excellence in Engineering Export (EXXA) 2024 Awards Ceremony organized by the Export Council for Engineering Industries under the auspices of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Export Council for Engineering Industries and the Board of Directors announced the results of the EXXA Engineering Export Excellence Awards in its Third Edition during a grand celebration at Abdeen Palace, with great participation from engineering sector companies and senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, under the sponsorship of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It is worth mentioning that The EXXA Awards for 2024 presented 20 prizes from the Export Council, from which 15 awards were granted according to the data received from the General Authority for Export and Import Control on the volume and figures of exports achieved in 2023, and an award for the best innovative producer. A committee was formed to evaluate the award applicants in an impartial manner.

The award was received by Ambassador Hatem Raslan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of United Brothers Company for Engineering Industries, in light of the Company's outperforming five of its competitors.