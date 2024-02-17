Tajik President Leaves Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left Doha Saturday evening after a visit to the country. President Rahmon and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani and the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar Khisrav Sohibzoda.

