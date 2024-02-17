QCDC Concludes 'Empowerability' Programme With Honours And Celebrations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the inaugural edition of the "EmpowerAbility" programme draws to a close, Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), celebrated the successful culmination of the innovative initiative dedicated to empowering people with learning difficulties.

The first edition of "EmpowerAbility" included workshops, interactive educational activities, and orientation sessions, and concluded recently with the 16 participants contributing significantly to the National Sport Day 2024 activations at three locations across Doha, in collaboration with institutions such as Qatar Foundation, the Ministry of Labour, Qatar University, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Katara, Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, The Dana Centre for Girls, and Qatar Manpower Solutions Company "Jusour."

The closing ceremony at Multaqa in Education City honoured the participating institutions, trainers, volunteers, and most importantly participants. Top three achievers received token awards, while all participants were presented with certificates acknowledging their commitment and acquired skills.

Saad al-Kharji, QCDC's career programmes and services manager, beamed with pride at the ceremony, marking the programme's successful completion. "Seeing our participants graduate from EmpowerAbility fills me with immense satisfaction," he said. "This programme's significance lies in its profound impact on their lives. By equipping individuals with learning difficulties with practical experience and essential skills, we not only prepare them join the labor market but empower them to truly excel in it."

Designed to foster inclusive environments and cultivate essential employability skills, "EmpowerAbility" leverages national days to integrate youth with learning difficulties. Participants gain practical experience and crucial job-related skills like communication, teamwork, and social interaction, preparing them for seamless integration into the workforce.

MENAFN17022024000067011011ID1107864271