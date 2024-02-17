President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived Saturday morning in Doha on a visit to the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar Khisrav Sohibzoda. (QNA)

