               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha


2/17/2024 2:07:40 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived Saturday morning in Doha on a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Sports and Youth Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar Khisrav Sohibzoda. (QNA)

MENAFN17022024000067011011ID1107864270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search