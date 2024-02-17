Amir Witnesses HH The Amir Sword Festival 2024 Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the closing ceremony of HH the Amir Sword Festival 2024, held at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)'s Al Rayyan racecourse, on Saturday.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended the closing ceremony along with a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs and ministers.

The owners of the horses and horse racing enthusiasts were also in attendance.

HH the Amir awarded the Golden Sword to HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani as representative of the Al Shaqab Racing after Al Ghadeer had won the eighth Arabian thoroughbred horse race (Class 1 Gr1) (3rd leg of the crown) for the 2400m contest.

His Highness handed the seventh thoroughbred horse race trophy (Class 1 International Group 3) to Christopher Comte, representing Godolphin, after Rebel's Romance (IRE) claimed the 2400m contest.

HH the Amir crowned Abdulrahman bin Fahd Al Attiyah with HH the Amir Silver Sword - Purebred Arabian (4yo Only) (Class 1) after Molfit (FR) secured the 1850m sixth race, and awarded Abdulatif Zainal Al Emadi with HH the Amir Shalfa after Pazeer colt finished first in the fifth Thoroughbred Open Handicap (4yo and up) (Class 2), for a 2000m contest.

HH the Amir crowned the winners who finished in the first four spots in the Al Sabiq heritage race - Mohammed Fahd Rashid Al Khayareen Al Hajri, Abdullah Rashid Al Hajri, Mohammed Rashid Al Marri, and Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Khayareen.

His Highness crowned the Show Jumping Grand Prix winners - Brazilian Santiago Lambre, Abdullah Al Sharbatly, and Danish Yki Belinda Parker.

His Highness handed over the prizes of HH the Amir Sword for Dressage to Jassim Mohammed Al Kuwari, Michel Gerens, and Asma Yasser.