               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha


2/17/2024 2:01:37 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tajikistan, HE Emomali Rahmon arrived Saturday morning in Doha, on a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, and HE Khosrow Sahibzadeh, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar.

MENAFN17022024000063011010ID1107864261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search