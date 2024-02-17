President Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Tajikistan, HE Emomali Rahmon arrived Saturday morning in Doha, on a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, and HE Khosrow Sahibzadeh, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar.

