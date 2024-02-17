Social Media Users Mourn Child's Death At Al Gharrafa Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Arabic social media was abuzz with updates on a tragic incident that occurred in Al Gharrafa Park, resulting in the death of an Egyptian child.

The deceased child was playing on the swing when he fell underneath it, and the impact to his head caused his immediate death, stated Arabic newspaper Al Sharq in a report.

Screenshots of the deceased child's mother sharing her pain in a community page on Facebook along with the child's picture has gone viral. She wrote, in Arabic, that roughly translates to, "I implore you, pray for me. May our Lord grant me patience in the face of the loss of my son, the apple of my eye, and everything to me in this world. Please pray for me."

Social media users expressed their condolences to the family.