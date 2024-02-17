Amir Receives President Of Tajikistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, HE Emomali Rahmon, today, on the occasion of his visit to the country to attend the conclusion of HH the Amir's Sword International Equestrian Competition.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, with a focus on ways to develop and enhance cooperation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials, as well as the members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President of Tajikistan