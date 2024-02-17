Tamil Nadu Bans Cotton Candy Sale Over Cancer Concerns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Tamil Nadu government has implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals. State health minister M Subramanian also ordered food safety officers to take required measures and strict action to reports, the Food Analysis Laboratory found the compound Rhodamine-B in various confectionaries as well as cotton candy. The textile dye imparts a vibrant, fluorescent-tinted pink-to-red hue and is used extensively in textiles, inks, and cosmetics. The chemical is however toxic for humans and can cause cancer development also comes mere days after Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a similar order for Puducherry. The Lieutenant Governorsaid officials had been directed to inspect shops selling cotton candy and undertake seizures if Rhodamine-B is found in their products. She also warned people against giving \"food items having colour additives\" to children.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN17022024007365015876ID1107864251