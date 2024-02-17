Alexei Navalny's Death: How Russian Media Covered Demise Of President Vladmir Putin's Critic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent Opposition leader evoked shock and anger from across the world. Alexei Navalny, who survived multiple assassination attempts, died after a walk in Arctic Circle jail, where he was serving his 19-year sentence. Even as the global media elaborately covered the multiple aspects of Alexei Navalny's life and his death under questionable circumstances, the Russian media's response was as proactive as their criticism of President Vladimir Putin two main television channels of Russia gave minuscule coverage of the death of a prominent Opposition face of their country. As per a BBC report, Channel One and Rossiya 1 covered Alexei Navalny's death after around an hour of the announcement and restricted themselves to just giving one-line update without any context about his death and his political life report didn't even mention his full name and referred to him as just \"Navalny\" but interestingly made some extra efforts to mention that \"the most thorough investigation\" will take place to find the reasons for his demise a panelist attempted to express his condolences at the popular television channel, he was cut short by the anchor who rudely asked him how Alexei Navalny's death was relevant to the issue they were discussing, the report said over social mediaUnlike mainstream media, Alexei Navalny's death brought a furor on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. The people of Russia expressed their shock over the reports of Alexei Navalny death and some even mentioned that President Vladimir Putin bears the responsibility for his death pro-government people in Russia slammed the accusations against the Kremlin or President Vladimir Putin as they pointed out that killing Alexei Navalny ahead of elections would only strengthen the Opposition in Russia and why the government would commit such a blunder countries outside Russia, the liberal protestors staged protests in front of Russian embassies and the Western leaders didn't waste much time blaming Kremlin for Alexei Navalny's death.



