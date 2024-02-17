Pakistan Elections: Liaqat Ali Chattha Says, 'We Converted The Losers Into Winners, Reversing Margins Of 70,000 Votes..'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Poll rigging allegations in Pakistan gained fresh impetus on Saturday as a senior bureaucrat admitted to overturning thousands of votes to 'convert losers into winners'. The development even as the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led protests across the country over the alleged manipulation of votes. Party leaders insist that its mandate was stolen in the recent polls.

\"We converted the losers into winners, reversing margins of 70,000 votes in 13 national assembly seats. For committing such a heinous crime, I will hand myself over to the police,\" he told reporters Ali Chattha also implicated the head of the election commission and the country's top judge in his remarks. The poll body has however rejected the allegations, even as it confirmed plans to \"hold an enquiry\".

Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also ordered an“impartial probe” into the allegations made by Chattha READ: Pakistan news: Imran Khan's PTI to launch nationwide protests against election 'rigging'Chattha said he had personally supervised the rigging of votes in Rawalpindi following the elections in early February. Most of the seats in the area were incidentally claimed by candidates from the PML-N and PPP - who swept aside candidates loyal to the jailed former prime minister Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) called it a case of“political allegiance” dictating the bureaucrat's claims candidates - a majority backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats that were contested in the February 8 election. However with no group securing a clear majority the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced a partnership with the Pakistan People's Party and several smaller parties to form the next government. More than eight days after voting however, it remains unclear which party will actually form the government at the Centre.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN17022024007365015876ID1107864242