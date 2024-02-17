Bihar News: Over 40 Injured In Communal Clashes During Saraswati Idol Immersion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Over 40 people have been injured in communal clashes which broke out in several parts of Bihar in the wake of Saraswati idol immersion, Hindustan Times quotes police as saying on Saturday police added that they have arrested 50-odd suspects in Darbhanga alone on Friday, a clash broke out between two communities in Darbhanga's Bahera market. Police said they have lodged separate first information reports with Bahera, Bishanpur, Hayaghat, and Bhalpatti police stations against 170 named accused and 400 unidentified people.“At least 53 named accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Raids are on to nab the rest,” HT quoted Darbhanga senior SP Jagunath Jala Reddy as saying.“Under the Bahera police station area, a clash broke out between two communities during idol immersion. The officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control,” HT quoted Darbhanga district magistrate Rajeev Raushan telling reporters READ: Tamil Nadu news: 10 killed, 10 injured in Virudhnagar firecracker factory explosionClashes were also reported in Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Sheikhpura, Siwan, and Jamui during the idol immersion after Saraswati puja, police said, adding a clash erupted between two groups in Bhagalpur after stones were allegedly pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati idol in the Lodipur area on Friday to the report, which quoted the police, gunshots were also fired during the clashes in which about 15 people who were part of the procession were injured situation was brought under control after a police contingent led by Bhagalpur City Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj arrived at the scene, the police said.

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Dhananjay Kumar said, as quoted by the HT,“CCTV footage is being scrutinized to identify culprits. People are requested not to fall for any kind of rumors that might be spread through social media.”Similar clashes erupted in the Saharasa, Sitamarhi, and Siwan districts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, internet services were suspended in Darbhanga district for 48 hours following violence and continuing tension between the two communities since Wednesday. The suspension will be lifted on Monday, said officials district administration took the decision, saying that it was necessary to stop rumor-mongering on various social media platforms, YouTube channels, and instant messaging services to the notification issued by the additional chief secretary to the government Dr. S Siddharth,“Whereas, as per available inputs and as reported by the DM and SSP of Darbhanga, some anti-social element in Darbhanga may use internet medium to transit objectionable content to spread rumor and disaffection amongst public at large to incite them to commit various offenses against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity.”

