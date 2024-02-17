Another Congress Leader To Join BJP? Kamal Nath's Son Removes Party Name From Social Media Bio

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A day after Madhya Pradesh BJP chairman VD Sharma stated that certain Congress leaders were dissatisfied with the party's leadership,

Congress veteran Nakul Kamal Nath dropped a major hint of a possible political switch after he removed the party name from his social media bio.

According to a The New Indian Express report, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and his son Nakul Nath might join the saffron camp before Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters the BJP-ruled state.

According to reports, Kamal Nath is furious that the Congress nominated Gwalior-Chambal lawmaker Ashok Singh for the Rajya Sabha elections without consulting him. According to VD Sharma, a number of senior Congress leaders are dissatisfied with the party leadership after the establishment party declined to participate in the "Pran Pratishta" ritual at Ram Temple.

Nakul Nath's move has added fuel to rumours of him and father Kamal Nath defecting to the BJP, which have been doing the rounds for the last few days.

In a major blow to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, several leaders switched sides earlier this week. Former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare joined the BJP on February 12.

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.