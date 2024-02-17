Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts SEXY Body In Read Shimmer Saree, Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to dazzle everyone with her stunning online persona and every time the actress posts a picture or a video of herself on social media, everyone is in utter awe.



The 'Kushi' actress posted a string of images on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, and they have now gone viral.

Samantha stunned everyone in these most recent photos by wearing a stunning red saree and blouse combination.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu accessorized her appearance with a glossy lip color and an elaborate necklace and left her hair opened.



In many photos, the actress was posing against a massive window, while in others, she was facing a sizable group of admirers who had arrived to see her.

In the slideshow, she acknowledged everyone who contributed to her glitzy appearance and included a heart emoji in the caption.

Samantha gave fans a sneak peek at the podcast she is working on earlier this month. The actress, who took a sabbatical from acting because she had myositis.