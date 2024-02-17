IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: Cricket Fraternity Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal As Centurion Rocks England In Rajkot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stellar performance, Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled India ahead in the third Test against England with a sensational century, asserting dominance singlehandedly by the end of the third day's play in Rajkot on Saturday. Jaiswal's magnificent knock of 104, retired hurt off 133 balls, marked his second century in the series, significantly contributing to India's commanding position. Shubman Gill played a crucial supporting role with a composed 65 not out off 120 balls, demonstrating restraint amidst the duo's partnership.

The promising left-handed opener, hailed as the future of Indian batting, notched his third Test century in only his seventh appearance before being forced to retire due to back spasms. Despite his departure, India concluded the day at 196 for 2 in 51 overs, firmly in control of the match.

The dynamic partnership between Jaiswal and Gill flourished, amassing a rapid 155 runs and putting the English team on the receiving end of their own tactics. Jaiswal's aggressive innings, featuring nine fours and five sixes, showcased his dominance, notably exemplified by an authoritative pull shot against Jimmy Anderson.

By the close of play, the overall lead had surged to 322, propelled by a remarkable turnaround from the Indian bowlers. They dismantled the last five England wickets for a mere 29 runs, ultimately dismissing the visitors for 319.

Mohammed Siraj displayed brilliance with his yorkers, claiming 4 wickets for 84 runs in 21.1 overs, particularly effective against the tail-enders. Kuldeep Yadav, stepping in admirably for Ravichandran Ashwin, who withdrew from the match following his mother's ill-health, contributed with 2 wickets for 77 runs in 18 overs, securing crucial breakthroughs in the morning session.

However, the pivotal moment arrived when Joe Root attempted an ill-advised reverse ramp off Jasprit Bumrah, only for Jaiswal to snatch the catch with lightning-fast reflexes, altering the course of the game.

"That shot was not on and it became a turning point," Siraj said at post-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma's astute captaincy shone through, particularly evident in his strategic adjustment of Jasprit Bumrah's fielding position at long-on, leading to the dismissal of Ben Stokes off Ravindra Jadeja (2/51).

Looking ahead to Sunday, India aims to build a lead of at least 425, if not 450, and secure a minimum of 125 overs to bowl out England. With Ashwin unavailable, India seeks to compensate for his absence by ensuring more overs on a pitch still conducive to batting.

Jaiswal slams third Test century

Despite England's frantic attempts to alter their bowling and fielding strategies, none proved effective enough to thwart the relentless onslaught from Indian opener, Jaiswal.

Spotting a gap in the off-side field, Jaiswal executed two reverse sweeps off Rehan Ahmed for boundaries, showcasing his inventive stroke play. However, his momentum was momentarily halted when England reintroduced Mark Wood with a short-ball tactic, backed by a crowded leg-side field.

Undeterred by England's tactics, Jaiswal maneuvered singles as he approached the 90s, eventually reaching his third century with a boundary off Wood. Unfortunately, the left-handed opener was forced to retire hurt towards the end of the day due to back spasms.

Jaiswal's stellar performance not only dashed England's hopes but also strengthened India's position in the match, especially after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma for just 19 runs in the second session.

Meanwhile, Gill overcame his first-innings disappointment with a resilient half-century, confronting England's strategy of packing the on-side field with up to six fielders and Wood's targeted deliveries.

With plenty of time left in the game and the pitch still favoring batsmen, India's primary objective was to consolidate their lead while preserving wickets. Despite initial concerns following Rohit's early departure, Jaiswal and Gill's unbeaten 155-run partnership for the second wicket dispelled any worries, firmly placing India in control of the contest.

Here's a look at how the cricket fraternity reacted to yet another Jaiswal century:

Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant show

Kuldeep, who faced a barrage from Ben Duckett on the second day, rediscovered his rhythm and bowled magnificently throughout the first session of the day, exerting control over England's scoring rate while also dismissing Jonny Bairstow with a delivery that proved unplayable.

Bairstow, attempting to counter the sharp turn, found himself trapped in front of the wicket as the ball sharply spun into him from outside the off stump.

Jasprit Bumrah further troubled England by dismissing Root (18) for the ninth time in 21 innings, with the former captain's dismissal-a reverse ramp to second slip-highlighting the risks of an overly aggressive approach.

After struggling to score freely in the first session, England opted for an all-out attacking approach post lunch, but their strategy backfired disastrously.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed Stokes (41), caught by Bumrah, who was positioned slightly straighter at long-on, compelling Stokes to adjust his stroke. Jadeja also secured the wicket of Tom Hartley, stumped for his second dismissal of the session.

Ben Foakes fell victim to a delivery from Siraj that slowed off the surface, resulting in an easy catch for Rohit at mid-on.

Siraj swiftly cleaned up tail-enders Ahmed and Anderson, completing a four-wicket haul as England collapsed from 290/5 at lunch to be all out for 319.