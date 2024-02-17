From Ashok Chavan To Pema Khandu, Ex-Cms Who Quit Congress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The exodus from the Congress party refuses to stop. Now, speculation is rife over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath packing his bags and leaving the Grand Old Party for the BJP. If he does, he joins a long list of ex-chief ministers quitting Congress. Let's take a look.

Speculation is rife over ex-MP CM Kamal Nath packing his bags and joining the BJP. If he does, he joins a long list of ex-CMs quitting Congress.



The Congress heavyweight and son of former Chief Minister SB Chavan, joined the BJP on February 13

The last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh joined the BJP in April 2023 a month after he quit the Congress.

Captain resigned from Congress in November 2021. In September 2022, he joined the BJP after merging his party - the Punjab Lok Congress

The former External Affairs Minister in UPA government quit the Congress in March 2017 and joined the BJP.



Digambar Kamat, in fact, quit the Congress twice. First in 1994, and then in September 2022. In both years, he joined BJP.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister joined the BJP in May 2016 along with eight former MLAs from the state.

Uttarakhand's third CM (2002-2007) and three-time Uttar Pradesh CM, joined the BJP along with his son Rohit Shekhar in January 2017.

Pema Khandu joined the BJP in December 2016 along with 32 MLAs of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Rangasamy was the first Chief Minister of Puducherry from 2006 to 2008. He quit Congress in 2011 and founded his own party -- All India NR Congress

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh's longest serving Chief Minister, quit the Congress in 2003.