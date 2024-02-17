Kpi-Tech Services Unveils Refreshed Logo In Celebration Of 8 Years Of Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kishore PendyalaFRANKLIN, TENNESSE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KPi-Tech Services , a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, is excited to announce the unveiling of its refreshed logo as part of the company's 8th-anniversary celebration. This milestone not only marks eight years of excellence but also highlights the consistent growth and innovation that have defined KPi-Tech Services since its inception.The refreshed logo reflects the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements while maintaining a strong foundation built on reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction. The design evolution represents KPi-Tech Services' journey of growth and adaptability in the dynamic technology landscape.As a company that has consistently delivered innovative solutions to its clients, KPi-Tech Services sees the logo refresh as a symbol of its evolution and dedication to providing cutting-edge technology services. The new design incorporates modern elements that mirror the company's forward-thinking approach and its vision for the future."We are thrilled to introduce our refreshed logo as we celebrate eight years of serving our clients with excellence and dedication," said Kishore Pendyala, CEO at KPi-Tech Services . "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, and the logo refresh reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology while maintaining our core values."The company's 8th-anniversary celebration will include various events and activities throughout the month to express gratitude to clients, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in KPi-Tech Services' journey. The logo unveiling is just one part of the broader initiative to showcase the company's evolution and growth.About KPi-Tech Services:Established in 2015, KPi-Tech Services stands as a premier provider of technology solutions, specializing in delivering innovative and reliable services, particularly in Healthcare IT . With an unwavering focus on integrity, trust, excellence, accountability, and respect, the company has emerged as the trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge solutions.

