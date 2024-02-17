Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs Ltd From Surrey Wins The 2024 Threebestratedr Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs Ltd

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThreeBestRatedR with its 50-Point Inspection analyzes a business on all terms and pick it as the best in the locale. This will help them find and provide only the best to its customers. On that note, Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs Ltd is picked as one of the best auto body shops in Surrey. They are felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedR Award of excellence for the milestone.“Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs Ltd is proud of its achievement. All of our efforts day-in and day-out has helped us reach the point. At this time, we would like to thank all of our customers who believed in us. We expect more in the coming years and will work hard towards achieving them,” said the firm upon receiving the award.Success Of Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs LtdSudden Impact Auto Body & Repair Ltd is an equipped garage operating in Surrey which is renowned for its auto body collision and repair services. Having a combined experience of fabulous four decades, their highly trained and certified craftsmen are expert in providing top-notch repair service to damage of any degree. They can handle any vehicle from domestic to foreign manufacture. Their attention to detail in every repair they undertake helps them stand out in the crowd. The garage is the main attraction as it is filled with equipment along with advanced technology, this helps them to complete repair works on all stages. This includes a chief frame rack equipped with a velocity computerized measuring system which ensures meticulous alignment and structural integrity in their work and computer-controlled sensing devices, enhancing accuracy and efficiency throughout the repair process. They are also able to offer Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts sourced directly from your vehicle's manufacturer, reinforcing their focus on authenticity and excellence. Also, they are kind enough to work for extended hours if the client is in need of the vehicle. Being also an insurance claims specialist helps their customers save time and money.Sudden Impact Auto Body & Repair Ltd is aimed at completing every repair seamlessly utilization of premium repair materials from reputable sources like WURTH & 3M and to analyze the result on every aspect to make the best version of the vehicle. Creating a fusion of expertise, technology, and customer-centricity has helped them to position themselves as a trusted partner for comprehensive auto body and repair solutions.Here are some customer reviews,“Had my car repaired here and it was an amazing experience. Super helpful Raj , felt comfortable to ask any questions, and was communicated with through the whole process! I would recommend them to anyone who needs work done on their car!,” said Lucky Sodhi1313.Another customer Niki wrote,“I got my car fixed here and you all did such a good job that I can't even see where the old paint and new paint merge. The customer service was nice and respectful. I'm happy that the job was done within the estimated time and you gave me a car to drive while my car was in the shop for a week. This was my first time taking my car into a body shop so thank you for the positive experience. :)”Sudden Impact Autobody & Repairs Ltd is always ready to give free estimates for your vehicle. They are expert in handling many services including Computer Paint Matching, Frame Alignment and Sectioning, Complete Suspension, Frame Straightening & Unibody Repair. Please contact them to know more!

