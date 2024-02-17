10 Killed, 3 Injured In Explosion In TN Firecracker Factory

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Ten workers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit in Kundayiruppu near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh for each of the deceased families and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

The blast, which took place at the Winner Fireworks unit has completely destroyed five buildings on the premises.

Police said that nine people were brought dead while one was declared dead on arrival at the Sivakasi government hospital.

The dead were identified as S. Ramesh (28), A. Karuppasamy( 23), Rambika (30), M. Muthu(28), K. Aberaj (62), T. Murugajothi (48), V.Santharoobi (43), M. Gurusamy (52), Muniyasamy (44), and R. Jeya (34).

Three workers with burn injuries -- who were admitted to the Virudhunagar and Sivakasi government hospitals -- have been identified as S. Sivakumar (29); M. Muthukumar (30); and S. Rengammal (55).

The officials said that the medical condition of the injured is critical.

Rescue and fire service personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

