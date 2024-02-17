Hydrate Your Way Through Winter With Olay's Hyaluronic Regimen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter can be a beautiful season, with snowflakes and cozy fires. However, for many of us, it comes with a common problem: dry and itchy skin. The harsh winds and freezing temperatures outside combined with the dry air inside can leave our skin feeling tight, flaky, and uncomfortable. This is where a good skincare routine comes in, and Olay's Hyaluronic Regimen is a game-changer.



Crafted by Olay skin experts, their Hyaluronic Regimen infuses your thirsty skin with nourishing ingredients that break the winter dry skin cycle and reveal visibly smoother skin in just 14 days.

It's formulated to penetrate 10 surface layers of your skin for serious hydration, using the incredible power of hyaluronic acid, petrolatum and Vitamin B3 complex. Known as a moisture magnet, hyaluronic acid attracts water and can hold up to 1000X its weight in moisture. Plus, these both pack a punch of additional hydration thanks to nutrients like Vitamin B3, allowing your skin to hold onto water so it can become its own natural moisturizer.

For the best results, start with the Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash in your shower. This wash not only cleanses your skin of impurities but also leaves it soft, supple, and glowing. Follow up with the Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion. This lotion is specially formulated to lock in moisture throughout the day or night, providing you with long-lasting hydration. It absorbs quickly, so you don't have to worry about feeling greasy or sticky.

Another great aspect of Olay's Hyaluronic Regimen is its affordability. Both products are under $10 each - the body lotion costs $9.99, and the body wash is just $7.99. This means you can treat yourself to a nourishing skincare routine without breaking the bank.

If you're struggling with dry, itchy skin this winter, consider giving Olay's Hyaluronic Regimen a try. With its powerful formula and affordable price point, you can keep your skin looking radiant and healthy throughout the dry winter season.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

... -p Olay's Hyaluronic Regimen

Available at major retailers nationwide.