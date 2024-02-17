WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail, Issy Wong Join Mumbai Indians Camp On Day 7 Of Camp

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians training efforts in the build-up for the upcoming second season of Women's Premier League (WPL) got boosted on Saturday with Shabnim Ismail and Issy Wong joining the camp in Mumbai.

Shabnim Ismail and Isabelle Wong joined the Mumbai Indians' first practise session on the seventh day of camp organised by the defending champions. With the speedsters in attendance, Mentor and Bowling Coach, Jhulan Goswami ensured that both the bowlers got a good head start on Indian wickets.

”Wongi is working on her rhythm and length because Indian wickets are different and where she was practising in England was different. She just wanted to go over those basic things.," said Jhulan Goswami.

"Shabnim on the other hand wants to focus on her rhythm, get used to these conditions, and wickets, and adjust as soon as possible. She just wants to make sure she gets the right area in Indian wickets as they are different, and the focus on length, which is key,” said the former India pacer.

Mumbai Indians commenced their training in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 WPL season on February 10 with new players Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sajana Sajeevan and Fatima Jaffer in attendance. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined the camp a few days after it started.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards is conducting the camp along with mentor and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devieka Palshikaar, fielding coach Lydia Greenway, as well as other support members.

WPL 2024 will be played from February 23 to March 17 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, respectively. The first 11 matches of WPL 2024 will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches taking place in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on February 23, in what will be a re-match of the WPL 2023 final, where the Harmanpreet Kaur-captained side defeated the Meg Lanning-led team by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Each team will play the other four teams twice. The table-topper of the five-team league stage will enter the final directly. Teams finishing second and third on the points table will face off in the eliminator to decide who meets the table-topper in the title clash.

--IANS

bsk/