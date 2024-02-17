Strengthening Tech Leadership: A3logics Announces Keystride Digital Acquisition

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A3Logics, a Product engineering and software technology consulting company, has announced its acquisition of KeyStride Digital, India (Bangalore) based company.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2024 / In a significant move to enhance its technological capabilities, A3Logics, a Product engineering and software technology consulting company, has announced its acquisition of KeyStride Digital, India (Bangalore) based company known for its cutting-edge expertise in Enterprise Software Development and Deep Tech. This acquisition marks a momentous step in A3Logics' journey by complementing KeyStride's expertise in BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, Retail and IoT based verticals.

This acquisition opens new vistas to bring a higher level of expertise and services to the table as the synergy between the two companies is expected to foster significant advancements in their respective domains, driving impactful innovations that will benefit clients and communities globally.

"The acquisition of KeyStride Digital is not just a collaboration of two organizations, but a fusion of our core values and strengths. The combined capabilities of A3Logics and KeyStride will pave the way for delivering value-added services and solutions to our clients and partners. This is a momentous occasion for us, and we are eager to explore the myriad of opportunities this collaboration unfolds," says Akhilesh Sharma, CEO A3Logics.

Hrishiraj Ramchandran, CEO of KeyStride, stated that, "KeyStride looks forward to this move as it will significantly enhance our capabilities and position us for even greater success. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth, and we are eager to learn from the expertise of our new partners. We are confident that this union will create new opportunities for our employees, customers and we look forward to the exciting future ahead."

As A3Logics integrates KeyStride Digital's prowess into its framework, the focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled technology solutions across various sectors. This strategic move is poised to create a ripple effect of innovation and excellence, reinforcing A3Logics' position as a leader in the technology sphere.

