Ukraine, U.S. Hold Two Rounds Of Talks On Security Guarantees - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The work on the signing of a security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and the United States is ongoing, and two rounds of negotiations have already been held.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"As far as security guarantees are concerned, our teams are working and they have held two rounds of negotiations. I am sure that we will have a very strong document with our partners. However, we agreed that we should all focus on what is needed right now. Therefore, we are focusing on the work with the U.S. Congress, and then we will move on to security guarantees," Zelensky said.
On February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Germany. Later, Ukraine and France signed a security cooperation agreement in Paris.
