Supplemental Ukraine Aid Package Will Be Adopted During Vote At U.S. Congress - Harris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. lawmakers will support a supplemental aid package for Ukraine if it is put to the vote.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich on Saturday, February 17, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Harris said the United States has only plan "A," which is "to ensure that Ukraine receives what it needs." According to her, there is bipartisan support in both houses of the U.S. Congress for the provision of further assistance to Kyiv.

"It is my firm belief that were the supplemental package and security package to make it to the floor of the House of Representatives, then it would actually pass," Harris said.