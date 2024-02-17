Zelensky, Rutte Discuss Transfer Of F-16 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed defense support for Ukraine and the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine,

“In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte,” the report says.

Zelensky thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands and personally Mark Rutte for the firm and significant support for Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia.

The President of Ukraine informed his interlocutor in detail about the situation at the front. He noted the defense assistance of the Netherlands in the amount of more than €2 billion envisaged for Ukraine this year, as well as contributions to the European Peace Fund, humanitarian aid and support for projects to rebuild our country.

The parties discussed further defense support for Ukraine, the need for air defense and artillery. They also discussed the activities of the international aircraft coalition, the important role of the Netherlands in training Ukrainian pilots in Romania and transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine noted the successful work of the teams of the two countries on the draft bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Additionally, Volodymyr Zelensky and Mark Rutte paid special attention to Ukraine's integration into NATO.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office