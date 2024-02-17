Woman Rescued From Rubble In Kharkiv Region's Kupiansk, Search For Two More People Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a woman was rescued from the rubble of a two-story building and taken to hospital. The search for two more people are currently ongoing.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A 69-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of the house and taken to the hospital with a fractured limb. The search is ongoing for the two people who are still trapped under the rubble," the post reads.

Manin Kherson as result of Russian shelling, two people injured

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, around 13:30 on February 17, destroying a two-story house and several private houses. As of 15:30, three people were reported injured.

Illustrative photo