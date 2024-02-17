               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Woman Rescued From Rubble In Kharkiv Region's Kupiansk, Search For Two More People Ongoing


2/17/2024 10:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a woman was rescued from the rubble of a two-story building and taken to hospital. The search for two more people are currently ongoing.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A 69-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of the house and taken to the hospital with a fractured limb. The search is ongoing for the two people who are still trapped under the rubble," the post reads.

Read also: Man killed in Kherson as result of Russian shelling, two people injured

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, around 13:30 on February 17, destroying a two-story house and several private houses. As of 15:30, three people were reported injured.

