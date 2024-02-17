Arab Parliament Warns Of Expanding Conflict In The Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoumi warned of expanding the scope of conflict in the Middle East region.

Calling for activating Arab parliamentary diplomacy to limit consequences on the region's security and stability, Al-Asoumi's remarks came during a meeting with Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) President and Iraqi Acting Parliament Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi on sidelines of the Parliamentary Conference for South-South Cooperation hosted by Morocco.

Al-Asoumi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's full support for Iraq; a pivotal Arab country when it comes to the region's security and stability.

He pointed out the parliament's keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with the Iraqi parliament in all fields, especially with Iraq's current presidency of AIPU, adding that this would support Arab issues, including the situation in Gaza. (end)

