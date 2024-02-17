JPMC Launches 2Nd Phase Of Aqaba Gypsum Mountain Greening

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Saturday launched the second phase of the Gypsum Mountain greening project at the company's industrial complex in Aqaba, during a ceremony to mark the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah's assumption of his constitutional powers, and Arbor Day.The second phase includes planting 20,000 trees in the area as part of a project to plant a total of 50,000 forest and fruit trees in the region in multiple stages to turn it into an attraction and a public park for the local community in Aqaba and visitors.JPMC Board Chairman Mohammad Thnaibat said during the inauguration ceremony, in the attendance of Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Al-Fayez and Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj, that the project is in line with the royal vision of protecting the environment and promoting Aqaba as a tourist attraction and industrial hub.Thnaibat spoke about the company's efforts to diversify products, move towards manufacturing industries and expand in the global market as it placed environmental sustainability as a top priority, pledging to support development projects in the southern port city.He announced new projects JPMC will launch in Aqaba, which will create about 1,200 job opportunities, including a factory to produce phosphoric acid at a cost of JD400 million, a partnership between the company and the Arab Potash Company to manufacture new types of fertilizers, a phosphoric acid plant and a factory to produce phosphate feed additives.