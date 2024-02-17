King Meets German Chancellor, Urges Stepping Up International Efforts To Impose Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Munich, Feb 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, urged stepping up international efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza.During a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, His Majesty said the international community must ensure the protection of innocent civilians facing dire conditions as a result of the ongoing war.The King called for ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, especially as the Strip continues to face a severe shortage in basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, electricity, and fuel.His Majesty warned that the Israeli attack on Rafah will lead to another humanitarian disaster that could further displace Gazans, stressing Jordan's rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians internally or externally.The King urged maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its UN mandate.Discussions at the meeting also covered the deep-rooted Jordanian-German ties and means to enhance them, especially in economic and investment fields.His Majesty thanked Germany for its ongoing development support for Jordan.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Yousef Bataineh attended the meetings.