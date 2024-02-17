26,746 Power Connections Disconnected In Kashmir Over Non-Payment Of Dues

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) J&K officials on Saturday said that at least 26,746 consumers power connection have been disconnected in the month of January for non-payment of electricity dues while Rs 7.50 crore have also been collected on account of penalties imposed on those consumers who were stealing power by“unauthorized” means.

A review meeting chaired by Managing Director (MD) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) with Sub Divisional Officers of KPDCL was also held on Saturday which reviewed the feeder-wise AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses in Kashmir Division

An official said that during the review meeting, MD KPDCL has issued directions to all SDOs to bring down AT&C losses and show visible improvement in smart metering saturation as well as enhancing billing and collection efficiency.

He said that directions were also issued to snap the power connections of those consumers who fail to pay their pending electricity dues.

