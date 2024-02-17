King Meets Members Of US Senate In Munich, Warns Of Dangers Of Israeli Attack On Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Munich, Feb 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday met with members of the United States Senate on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany.The meeting covered the developments in Gaza, with His Majesty warning of the dangers of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where over 1 million internally displaced people have taken shelter from the ongoing war on Gaza.The King urged an end to the war on Gaza, calling for stepping up international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.His Majesty reiterated Jordan's rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinians internally or externally, noting that such attempts would be in violation of international humanitarian law.The King reaffirmed the importance of international action to end escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, noting the need to address extremist settler violence against the Palestinians and violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty warned of a regional spillover of the conflict, stressing the United States' pivotal and leading role in pushing towards a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The King said there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Yousef Bataineh attended the meetings.