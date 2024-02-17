Arab League Values African Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abu al-Gheit commended African humanitarianism and sense of justice regarding solidarity with Palestinians during the Israeli occupation's onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement, Saturday, during the Arab League's participation in the 37th African Union Summit, in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa.

He particularly praised South Africa's exemplary efforts in holding the Israeli occupation accountable for genocidal crimes against Palestinians and exposing them by filing a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice.

Furthermore, he said the Arab League is continuing efforts in calling for peace in Sudan amidst the bloodshed and armed clashes taking place, providing Sudanese people with integrity and security, and affirming the African Arab country's territorial sovereignty.

He also affirmed the League's support for a long-term ceasefire through the Jeddah Platform; consisting of US, AU, Saudi Arabia and others.

Concerning the Somali issue, Abu al-Gheit, while praising efforts in this regard this past year, also voiced the League's full support of Somalia's sovereignty in cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia, the UN, and AU, as well as other regional groups.

He concluded with calling for Libya to find political solutions to the obstacles taking place in the country, saying that political stability is needed to preserve unity and sovereignty of the country. (end)

