Senegal – Constitutional Council’S Decision Of 15 February

France notes the Constitutional Council's decision of 15 February.

It calls on the authorities and all stakeholders in Senegal to abide by the Constitutional Council's decision in its entirety and organize elections as soon as possible.

France encourages all players in Senegal to work to calm down the political climate, in line with Senegal's long democratic tradition.

