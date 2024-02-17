Zelensky Wishes Rutte Success On His Way To Election As NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has wished Dutch Prime Minister Marko Rutte success on his way to taking up the position of NATO secretary general and expressed hope that the Dutch politician will support an invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance.

The head of state told this to journalists before negotiations with the Dutch delegation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Mark [Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands] will have a difficult question from Ukraine if he becomes [NATO Secretary General], and I hope he will. This is an invitation from Ukraine. Our relationship with Mark is very strong – both with him and your [Dutch] society. Throughout the full-scale war, Mark, his team and the people of the Netherlands have always stood with us," he said.

Zelensky also wished Rutte success on his way to taking up the post of NATO secretary general and expressed confidence that the Dutch politician would preserve unity in the alliance.

"And we will count on your support for inviting Ukraine to NATO," he added.

Rutte, for his part, recalled that it was not yet clear who would be the next NATO secretary general.

Photo: EPA-EFE/STEFAN WERMUTH